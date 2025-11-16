Rs. 200 crore for Tribal development: T. Yogesh

November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) Director T. Yogesh said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has allotted Rs. 200 crore for development of tribals who depend on forests for their livelihood.

He was speaking after distributing certificates to the participants at the valedictory of the two-day national seminar at KSTRI here recently.

Pointing out that there is a demand for construction of 3,000 houses for tribals from Chamarajanagar district alone, Yogesh said that the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation gives Rs. 2.39 lakh for construction of every house and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sanctioned Rs. 4.5 lakh for the same.

“The KSRTI has decided to appoint 200 teachers for Ashram schools in the first phase. The KSRTI provides a perfect platform for tribals to share their issues, problems, opinions and suggestions. The tribals should not become liquor addicts and instead fight for saving their culture, traditions and practices” Yogesh pointed out.

Prof. D. Anand in his address, said that there was a need for imparting modern education to tribal children in order to meet the present day challenges. Arguing that Governments should frame a policy that stands firm for the cause of tribals, he suggested that topics on tribal matters should be included in the curriculum right from the school level to University education.

University of Mysore Social Works Department Head Dr. H.P. Jyothi, KSRTI Deputy Director H.C. Girijamba, faculty members Dr. Kalavathi, Dr. T.S. Venkatesh, Accounts Officer B.S. Bhavya, Office Superintendent M.V. Nagarathna & others were present.