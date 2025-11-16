Saalumarada Thimmakka laid to rest with full State honours

November 16, 2025

Bengaluru: The last rites of Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who passed away at the age of 114 on Friday (Nov. 14), was held with full State honours as per the Lingayat tradition at Kalagrama in Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University here yesterday.

The Police performed three- volley salute (firing three rounds of fire) as mark of the respect to Saalumarada Thimmakka. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre and several other elected representatives were present.

Earlier, Thimmakka’s mortal remains were kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra premises from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm for people to pay their last respects.

Union Ministers V. Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman P.M. Narendraswamy, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadish, Thimmakka’s brother Kempaiah and sister Lakshmamma, relatives and others paid their respects.

114 saplings to be planted across the State

Later speaking to the media persons, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that a total of 114 saplings would be planted and nurtured at 114 locations across the State, symbolising each year of Thimmakka’s life.

Recalling Thimmakka earlier being honoured by the Forest Department as ‘Environment Ambassador, Khandre said: “Saalumarada Thimmakka has set an example by nurturing the trees as her own child and the Department would be giving a befitting tribute to ‘Vruksha Matha’ by planting the saplings across the State,” he added.

Tribute to Thimmakka

Meanwhile, the members of University of Mysore Research Scholars Association, Karnataka Folklore Researchers Association, Dalit Students Federation and Angala Sahitya Balaga jointly paid tribute to Saalumarada Thimmakka near Budha Park in Manasagangothri campus yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean-Faculty of Arts Prof. M.S. Shekar said that works should be taken up to plant 114 saplings at Manasagangothri campus as a tribute to 114 years of Thimmakka’s life which was dedicated to environment conservation and also urged the State Government to also name one of the reserve forests after Saalumarada Thimmakka.

University of Mysore Students Welfare Officer Prof. Gurusiddaiah, Administrative Officer Prof. S.T. Ramachandra and others were present.