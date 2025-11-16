Public ire over delay in curbing stray dog menace, MCC blamed

November 16, 2025

Stray dogs shelter at Rayanakere yet to be completed

Mysore/Mysuru: The public has expressed their displeasure over the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) failure to control the growing menace of stray dogs across the city.

Citizens have also criticised the MCC Commissioner and the Health Officer for not initiating the construction of shelters for stray dogs, despite clear directions from the Supreme Court.

MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh acknowledged that the Supreme Court order on constructing shelters for stray dogs applies to the entire MCC jurisdiction. He said a shelter for stray dogs is coming up on a two-acre plot at Rayanakere. However, though tenders were called twice for the shelter’s maintenance, none of the NGOs participated, causing delays in implementing the project.

Dr. Venkatesh further admitted that while complaints about stray dog attacks and disturbances are frequent, a shortage of staff has hampered immediate action.

It may be recalled that the first-of-its-kind dog rehabilitation centre coming up at Rayanakere, on the outskirts of Mysuru, is being executed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

The centre, with a built-up area of 2.5 acres on a total five-acre plot, is estimated to cost Rs. 2.60 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagarothana Scheme.

Once completed, hundreds of stray dogs rescued from the city’s core areas will be housed here and provided with food, shelter, and medical care to ensure a dignified life.

The rehabilitation centre will feature multiple sections — one for healthy dogs, another for sick or injured animals, and a dedicated space for seriously ill dogs with treatment facilities. An exclusive section for pups is also being created.

Although the project was approved and construction began in 2022-23, it remains incomplete to date.