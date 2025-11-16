Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy Temple renovation from tomorrow
News

Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy Temple renovation from tomorrow

November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The foundation stone laying ceremony for the renovation of Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple located on Kantharaja Urs Road in K.G. Koppal will be held tomorrow (Nov. 17) in the auspicious Dhanur Lagna at 10.03 am.

The event will be held under the supervision of Sri Shankaracharya Sri Swayam Prakasha Sachchidananda Saraswati Swamiji, said Temple Trust President and Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, in a press release.

“The temple has been built by our ancestors, who have been worshipping Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy and Goddess Parvathi for the past 60 years. The temple will be renovated as per the customs and tradition with the help of devotees and Temple Trust,” he said.

Searching