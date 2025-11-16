MDA land acquisition lapses Lokayukta SP seeks nodto probe seven officials

November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh has written to the Director General of Lokayukta Police seeking permission to initiate an investigation against seven officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now renamed the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with land acquisition processes carried out between 2016 and 2024.

In his letter, SP Udesh stated that he has examined documents pertaining to survey numbers 20/1 in Belavatta, 192 in Kyathamaranahalli, 88/2 in Hebbal, 648 in Kesare and 14/B in Eerangere, all related to MDA’s land acquisition proceedings.

He has sought certified copies of mutual agreements with landowners, ULP (Urban Land Pooling) lists and compensation payment registers to verify the transactions and procedures followed during the acquisition process.

The proposed investigation centres on seven MDA officials, who served at various points between 2016 and 2024, and are suspected of lapses in duty.

The officials named are: MDA Land Surveyors Cauvery Gowda and N.T. Hanumegowda, Special Land Acquisition Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Case Worker Darshan, Manager Shruthi, Executive Engineer Channakeshava and Second Division Assistant Sachin.

SP Udesh has formally sought approval from the Director General of Lokayukta Police to proceed with the investigation.

The Director General is expected to forward the request to the State Government for mandatory clearance. Further action will be taken based on the Government’s decision.