May 23, 2020

Hassan: Environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan on Thursday after she suffered from stomach pain, vomiting and other health problems. Her condition is now said to be stable.

She was staying with her adopted son Umesh, a native of Balluru in Belur taluk of Hassan district. Umesh is in Balluru ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March.