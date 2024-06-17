Hike in petrol, diesel prices: BJP to lay siege to DC’s office tomorrow

June 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP leaders and workers of the City and District units will lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office tomorrow (June 18) at 10.30 am in protest against the increase of petrol and diesel prices by the State Government, said BJP City President L. Nagendra.

Addressing press persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, he said that the Congress party, which earlier blamed the Central Government for an increase in petrol and diesel prices, had now snatched the benefits of five guarantee schemes by increasing the petrol and diesel prices.

The protest will be held with a demand to withdraw the price hike. On State Government not budging to our demand, the protests will be intensified all over the State as per the instructions of the party High Command, said Nagendra.

Stating that the Treasury was empty with the State Government trying to impress the people and national leaders, Nagendra said that the State Government had already increased the stamp duty to 120 percent from the existing 20 percent. “This apart, the State has witnessed 405 murder cases, 109 sexual harassment cases and in the past 10 months about 692 farmers have committed suicide. When the BJP was in power, farmers’ welfare was given utmost priority without depending on the Central Government. While the BJP State Government had released Rs. 570 crore for various Boards and Corporations, the Congress State Government has only released Rs. 170 crore. The Chief Minister has been misleading the backward communities through his statements of being pro-backwards communities,” he said and added that the State Government by increasing the price for TC had also meted injustice to the farmers, who supported them during the elections.

Nagendra, who demanded the resignation of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, alleged that the law and order situation in the State was at an all-time low with people made to suffer in the Congress administration.

BJP leaders Dayanand, Kiran Jayaramgowda, Raghu, Rajendra, Cable Mahesh and B.M Santosh Kumar were present.

Sena Pade’s protest

Members of Karnataka Sena Pade held a protest in front of a petrol bunk on JLB Road against the hike in petrol and diesel prices, yesterday. The protesters alleged that the hike in petrol and diesel price had come as a big shock for the people of State post Lok Sabha elections.

Terming the State Government as anti-people, the protesters said that the Congress party which came to power accusing the BJP of the price rise, was also following the same by increasing the prices of essential commodities, electricity, stamp duty, and registration among others.

Also, BJP leaders and workers staged protests across the State this morning against the fuel price hike.