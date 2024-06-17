15 killed in train mishap at West Bengal

June 17, 2024

Kolkata: The death toll in a collision between a passenger train and a goods train in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district this morning, has risen to 15.

Also, over 60 passengers who sustained injuries were shifted to nearby Hospitals, even as rescue operations have continued.

The collision took place between Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train near New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, the officials said.

Visuals from the incidents shared on social media showed a horrific pileup, with mangled coaches dangling mid-air as a result of the collision.

Rescue operation has been launched and an investigation is underway. Prima facie evidence suggests that human error could be behind the accident.