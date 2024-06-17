Renuka Swamy murder case: Police team conducts spot mahazar in Chitradurga

June 17, 2024

Bengaluru: The Kamakshipalya Police, investigating the murder of Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga, allegedly committed by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates, brought some of the accused to Chitradurga for a spot inspection (mahazar).

Among the accused was Raghavendra, the President of the Darshan Fans Association in Chitradurga, who faces charges of kidnapping and murder. Acting on Darshan’s directions, he allegedly brought Renuka Swamy to Bengaluru, the Police said.

The spot inspection was conducted near a tea stall close to the Jagalur Mahalingappa Petrol Bunk in Kunchiganal, where Renuka Swamy was picked up hours before his murder in Bengaluru. Raghavendra allegedly took Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to the petrol bunk in an autorickshaw.

Procedure at 1 am

Following information that Darshan was being brought to Chitradurga, hundreds of residents from nearby villages gathered at Kunchiganal. Seeing the crowd at 8.30 pm, the Police team decided to conduct the spot inspection at 1 am to avoid the crowds.

The accused, Raghavendra, was brought to the scene and the inspection was conducted under the leadership of Circle Inspector Sanjeev Gowda. During the inspection, the suspect provided information about Renuka Swamy’s kidnapping.

He told the Police that he had abducted Renuka Swamy in an autorickshaw around 9.48 am on June 8 near Balaji Bar and Restaurant. Before taking him in the autorickshaw, Raghavendra intercepted Renuka Swamy’s scooter. After blocking his way, Renuka Swamy was bundled into an autorickshaw.

Raghavendra then called Ravishankar, alias Ravi, the car driver who transported Renuka Swamy to Bengaluru. The victim was taken from Challakere Gate via Bengaluru Road in a car.

CCTV footage

Meanwhile, new CCTV footage related to Renuka Swamy’s murder has emerged. The video from a toll plaza in Chitradurga shows a white car used to transport Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.

The accused abducted Renuka Swamy under the pretext of arranging a meeting with the actor. Renuka Swamy was first transported in an autorickshaw and later shifted to a car, which the Police have seized.

Girish Nayak back

Inspector Girish Nayak, who played a pivotal role in the arrest of the gang involved in the Renuka Swamy murder case, has rejoined the investigation team.

Initially instrumental in Darshan’s arrest, he was later replaced as the Investigation Officer (IO) by his superior, ACP Chandan Gowda.

Inspector Girish Nayak was responsible for bringing actor Darshan from Mysuru. He has now been transferred back to the Kamakshipalya Police Station. Now he will be the Assistant IO.