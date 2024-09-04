Renukaswamy Murder Case: 3,991-page charge sheet filed against actor Darshan, aides

September 4, 2024

Pavithra Gowda is A1, Darshan A2; Charge sheet submitted in 10 files with seven volumes

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police filed a whopping 3,991-page charge sheet against Kannada film actor Darshan and 16 other accused in Renukaswamy murder case in 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, here this morning. The charge sheet was filed 85 days after Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 11.

The charge sheet is submitted in seven volumes and 10 separate files with details of statements recorded by a total of 231 witnesses including three eye-witnesses, 27 witnesses under Sec. 164 of the Cr.PC, Forensic Science Laboratory reports among others. The charge sheet also explains about the roles played by A1 Pavithra Gowda, the rumoured partner of A2 Darshan, in conspiring, planning, kidnapping, torturing, murdering, destruction of evidence and misguiding the Police.

Police have also mentioned details about forensic report confirming the presence of blood stains on Darshan’s clothes, messages received when Renukaswamy was brought from Chitradurga to Pattanagere shed here.

Sources said that the charge sheet mentions about the photograph of the victim sent to Darshan’s mobile, CCTV footages of Darshan partying in a pub in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, leaving the pub and returning back after the incident. It is said that the Police have also gathered the footage of Darshan visiting his residence in between to change his clothes, which has been explained in the charge sheet.

The Investigating Officers have even recorded the statements of four persons, who were allegedly convinced by Darshan to surrender before the Police, claiming the responsibility for Renukaswamy’s murder, after being promised with hefty money, sources added.

Speaking to media persons this morning, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, said the investigation into Renukaswamy murder case has been completed following which the charge sheet was submitted to the Court.

“We have investigated the case from all angles and collected a total of 231 evidences including the CCTV footages and FSL reports. Statements of total 27 witnesses under Sec. 164 of the CrPC, three eye witnesses have been recorded,” he said and added that even the Police and other officials have been named as witnesses in the charge sheet.

“We are yet to receive the reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad with respect to eight samples sent for technical evidence,” he added.

It may be recalled that Renukaswamy, 33, an employee of a pharmacy, and a native of Chitradurga, was found dead near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. According to the Police, Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered by actor Darshan and gang at a shed in Pattanagere in Bengaluru, after he allegedly sent sleazy messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Currently, all 17 accused have been lodged in different jails across the State. While A1 Pavithra Gowda remains in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, A2 Darshan was recently shifted to Ballari jail after he was accused of getting special facilities inside the Bengaluru jail.