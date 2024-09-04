CM welcomes Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama Ratha in city

September 4, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the tableau Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama Ratha, that is going around the State, to mark 50 years of renaming the State as Karnataka, in the city yesterday.

The CM showered flower petals on the tableau adorned with the idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, at a programme organised by Kannada and Culture Department. The tableau was later taken to various parts of Mysuru taluk, where the messages on the birth of the State was shared among people.

Women artistes performed Dollu Kunitha, Veeragase and Kamsale among several other folk arts, enriching the celebration.

The tableau that has already traversed through all the districts of North Karnataka had entered Mysuru district through Nanjangud taluk on Aug. 31. It later went through Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks, before entering Mysuru taluk. From today, it will visit K.R. Nagar, Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks, before driving towards the taluks in Kodagu district — Kushalnagar, Madikeri, Ponnampet and Virajpet, followed by Hassan.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, MLAs D. Ravishankar and K. Harishgowda, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhan, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Karnataka Kavalu Pade President M. Mohan Kumar Gowda, pro-Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present.