City Police crush modified silencers using road roller

September 4, 2024

Mysuru: In a affirmative action against reckless two-wheeler riders, vrooming off on vehicles fitted with modified and defective silencers producing raucous sound, inconveniencing the public, the City Traffic Police crushed 217 such silencers seized by the personnel of five Traffic Police Stations here, this morning.

The silencers were seized in various cases booked in the ongoing year from January to August and were crushed under the wheels of a road roller near Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station on Police Bhavan Road, under the supervision of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ACP (Traffic) H. Parashuramappa.

Of the total 217 silencers seized, 133 were seized in the month of August alone, while the remaining 84 were seized from January to July.

Between January and July, Devaraja Traffic Police had seized 15 silencers and 11 in August totalling 26, K.R. Traffic Police had seized 14 and 16 silencers totalling 30 during the respective period, followed by NR Traffic Police with 29 and 22 totalling 51, Siddarthanagar Traffic Police had seized 19 and 18 totalling 37 and V.V. Puram Traffic Police had seized 7 and 56 totalling 63. In all, a total of 217 silencers were seized.

In the last four days, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, 94 modified and defective silencers were seized, 11 by Devaraja Traffic Police, 19 by K.R. Traffic Police, 14 by N.R. Traffic Police, 15 by Siddarthanagar Traffic Police and 35 by V.V. Puram Traffic Police totalling 94 silencers.

“The drive against such vehicles will continue and violations related to The Motor Vehicles (MV) Act are also being monitored, followed by action against those performing wheelie,” warned City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.