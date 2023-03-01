Man allegedly assaulted for asking to play Puneeth Rajkumar’s song

March 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A man was allegedly assaulted by a friend of Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for asking to play a song of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Saturday night at a restaurant in Hebbal Industrial Area.

The victim Yashwanth Kumar, a resident of an apartment in Bogadi, has lodged a complaint against his assaulter at Hebbal Police Station.

According to the complaint, Yashwanth, on Feb. 25 was celebrating his wife’s birthday at the restaurant during which DJ music was being played. Actor Darshan and his friends were also present there.

The complaint further states that at about 12.30 midnight, Yashwanth went and requested the person who was playing the DJ music to play the song from Puneeth Rajkumar’s film ‘Rajakumara’ to which the person told him that he would play after two more songs.

When Yashwanth was returning to his table, one of Darshan’s friends came and caught hold of Yashwanth’s collar, abused him using foul language, besides telling him that only Darshan’s songs will be played and no other songs can be played here and assaulted him (Yashwanth), the complaint added.

Yashwanth stated in the complaint that the person, who assaulted him told him that if he asks to play other songs he would kill him besides threatening him with life if he sees him there again.

Hebbal Police Inspector Prasad, who has registered a case under IPC Sections 341, 323, 504 and 506, is investigating. Police, who conducted mahazar, have collected footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the restaurant and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.