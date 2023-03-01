Assembly Poll schedule likely to be announced on Mar. 27

March 1, 2023

Bengaluru: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) likely to announce the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule on Mar. 27, the Centre has reportedly asked the State Government to complete all plans, programmes and projects by then.

Following the clue from the Centre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated plans for implementation of 2023-24 Budget announcements in right earnest from Mar. 1 itself. The CM has also asked BJP MLAs to stay put in their respective Constituencies and ensure that all Government schemes reach the doorsteps of targeted beneficiaries before the announcement of the poll schedule.

In the meantime, the Union Government has expedited all its ongoing projects in the State, with the visit of Prime Minister Modi a couple of times to the State, giving a push to fast paced execution of projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and other top BJP leaders have begun making frequent visits to the State to shore up party workers.

Even the main Opposition parties — Congress and JD(S) — sensing the ECI’s plans, have intensified their poll campaign by carrying out Yatras and rallies across the State in order to gain support of the electorate.