Bhramara Trust to present ‘Distinguished Service to Humanity Award’ for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin team
News

Bhramara Trust to present ‘Distinguished Service to Humanity Award’ for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin team

March 1, 2023

Dr. Krishna Ella, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, to receive the award in Mysuru on Mar. 4

Mysore/Mysuru: The science team of Bharat Biotech that developed the Covaxin vaccine has been selected to receive Bhramara’s Prestigious Award for Distinguished Service to Humanity instituted by the Bhramara Trust of Y.T. and Madhuri Thathachari, Mysuru.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning, Madhuri Thathachari, Managing Trustee of Bhramara Trust, lauded the Covaxin team of Bharat Biotech that has made the whole country proud by developing this vaccine.

Covaxin is the result of dedicated team, determined effort, sound science and a spirit of innovation, she said adding that Covaxin has saved millions of lives not only in India but in many countries of the world.

The Distinguished Award will be presented to the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin team at a function to be held at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College premises at Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here on March 4 at 4.30 pm.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, will receive the award on behalf of the Covaxin team.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of Mysore Royal family, will preside. Padma Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be the chief guest.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech.

Padma Shri K. Vijayaraghavan, FRS, former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Prof. K.S. Rangappa, FNASC, FTWAS (former General President of Indian Science Congress and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore) and Dr. Suresh Bhojraj, Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, will be the guests of honour.

READ ALSO  Namma Mysuru connection for desi Covaxin

Bharat Biotech India Limited (BBIL), established in 1996 and based in Hyderabad, is a pioneering biotechnology company known for its world class R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

COVID-19, a widespread contagious Coronavirus disease carried by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, disrupted lives in an unprecedented manner. Owing to the severity of the illness and the alarming rate at which it spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Jan. 30, 2020 and by March 11, 2020, it was classified as the outbreak of a pandemic.

This novel virus which then had limited information caused the world to come to a grinding halt with tragedy and uncertainty leading the way. To overcome COVID-19, a major requirement was to create a safe and effective vaccines in less than a year. BBIL used the Whole-Virion inactivated Vero Cell derived platform technology to develop an indigenous vaccine — COVAXIN.

The cross-functional multi-disciplinary Covaxin team at BBIL worked tirelessly to roll out a vaccine for emergency use authorisation in nine months. The scientific community came together to peer review, probe and test this vaccine. Scientific rigour and transparency ensured the success of Covaxin.

Covaxin is a decisive paradigm that brings forth India’s innovation and passion-driven science. The Bharat Biotech is also the first in India to develop intranasal vaccines against the Sars-CoV-2.

Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College, Mysuru; Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU); Dr. C.P. Madhu, Medical Superintendent and in-charge Director, JSS Hospital; Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER; Dr. M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal, JSS Medical College and Dr. C.S. Vidya, Head, Department of Anatomy, JSS Medical College, were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching