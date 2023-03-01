Sam Cherian is new Chairman of CII, Mysuru Zone

March 1, 2023

Eswara Rao is Vice-Chairman

Mysore/Mysuru: The Annual Meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone, was held at Hotel Radisson Blu in city yesterday.

On this occasion, Arjun Ranga, Chairman, CII Karnataka, announced the new office-bearers of CII Mysuru Zone for the year 2023-24.

Sam Cherian, Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., took over as the new Chairman of CII Mysuru Zone and Eswara Rao, Vice-President – Works, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., as Vice-Chairman.

Sam Cherian, a first-generation entrepreneur, has set up an industry for manufacturing cleaning and hygiene products in Mysuru. He founded Schevaran Laboratories in 1988 and established Schevaran Innovation Centre with an advisory team of eminent scientists.

Prior to founding Schevaran, Cherian worked for large corporations in Europe and the US, in the cleaning chemicals industry. He has a Master’s in Economics from the University of Kerala and an MBA from Schiller Heidelberg, Germany.

He has received several business awards and recognition for his efforts —“Skoch Achievers Award,” “India SME 100” and “India’s Small Giants” award.

Eswara Rao, a Bachelor of Engineering, BE – Mech and MBA (Operations in Management), has technical expertise of over 27 years in Operation Management of Industries, that is, Petro Chemicals, Plastics, Rubber, Belts, Tyres & Sugar. As Unit Head / Business Head / CEO with reputed Groups of India (Petro Plastics, Rubber Belts, Tyres, Sugar & Chemical), he has worked in various States of India in a diversified domain of Manufacturing Sector.