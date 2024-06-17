Don’t treat celebrities like God; Justice should prevail: Sudeep

June 17, 2024

Bengaluru: In response to the arrest of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renuka Swamy murder case, fellow Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep emphasised that justice for victim Renuka Swamy’s family is paramount, and the film industry should not be tarnished due to the actions of one individual.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Sudeep urged people not to idolise celebrities as infallible beings. He acknowledged that everyone makes mistakes and underlined the importance of learning from them.

“Don’t treat celebrities like God, don’t expect that we do the right things all the time and don’t assume that we are always right. Everyone makes mistakes every day and we learn from them,” he said. Sudeep also praised the efforts of the media and the Police in uncovering the truth surrounding the case.

Regarding the Government’s handling of the situation, Sudeep refrained from criticising it, saying that justice should prevail.

He highlighted the need for a clean film industry and asserted that the guilty must be appropriately punished.

When asked about calls to ban Darshan from the film industry, Sudeep prioritised justice over punitive measures.

He differentiated between justice, friendship and relationships, emphasising that banning Darshan is not the key issue.