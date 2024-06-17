Darshan to be brought to Mysuru today?

June 17, 2024

One of the accused wanted to contest Mysuru City Corporation elections

Mysore/Mysuru: If reports from Bengaluru are accurate, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is slated to be brought to Mysuru today (June 17) for a spot inspection related to his visit here for a movie shoot following the Renuka Swamy murder.

According to the Police, after the murder, financial transactions occurred at a Mysuru hotel where Darshan was staying. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasanna Kumar argued in Court that immediately after the incident, Darshan travelled to Mysuru for filming and lodged at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

On June 12, Darshan was arrested by Kamakshipalya Inspector Girish Nayak & his team at a gym here where he was exercising. The SPP emphasised the necessity for Police to conduct on-site inspections at both the hotel and the gym where the arrest took place.

Meanwhile, ongoing investigations continue to uncover new evidence concerning the murder. Additionally, another suspect, Nagaraju alias Naga, who also sought a candidacy for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is among the gang members who have been arrested.

Nagaraju, a staunch fan of Darshan, originates from T. Narasipur in Mysuru district and currently resides in T.K. Layout, Mysuru.

According to Police reports, he played a significant role among Darshan’s supporters and had ambitions to contest from Ward No. 21 of the MCC.

Nagaraju frequently organised logistics whenever Darshan visited Mysuru. Due to his strong connections with Congress party leaders, Nagaraju was positioning himself to secure a ticket from the party for the MCC elections.

Formerly employed at a petrol station, Nagaraju gained entry into Darshan’s inner circle through mutual contacts and actively managed various aspects of Darshan’s activities.

Sources reveal that Nagaraju oversaw operations at Darshan’s farmhouse in Kempayyanahundi, Mysuru taluk.

Over the past 15 years, Nagaraju has been known for overseeing Darshan’s dietary requirements, lodging, travel and personal matters.