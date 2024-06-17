Engg. course fee hiked by 10%
June 17, 2024

Bengaluru: In a blow to students of professional courses, the State Government on Friday approved a fee hike of 10 percent for Engineering and other professional courses.

The decision was taken at a meeting, with representatives of Engineering and other professional colleges at Bengaluru recently, which was chaired  by Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and Medical Education Minister  Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil.

The decision comes in the wake of managements of private engineering colleges urging the Government to allow a fee hike of 15 percent this year.

The previous BJP Government during its tenure had ordered a fee hike of 10 percent. But the Congress Government, which came to power last year, withdrew this order and allowed a hike of 7 percent.

As such, the managements of private professional colleges had urged the Government once again seeking a fee hike this year.

