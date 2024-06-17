Encourage child labourers to go to school: District Judge

June 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ravindra Hegde, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), has said: “Education is essential to occupy top positions in the society, lead a secured life and become a concerned citizen.”

Addressing World Day Against Child Labour programme organised by the District Administration in association with DLSA and various Departments at the auditorium of Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) in Vishweshwaranagar here recently, Judge Hegde said: “The access to education, the fundamental right should be provided to all. The awareness about education should be created among child labourers, so that they will be inspired to go to school.”

“The practice of child labour at hotels, scrap yards, factories and other places at big cities should be stopped. We can also indirectly be a part of the fight against child labour by stopping to buy the products manufactured by labourers aged below 14 years. In case, the child labourers are noticed in their work place, everybody should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned and help in putting a stop to such practice,” said Judge Hegde.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the Chairman of District Child Labour Eradication Project Society, said: “The practice of child labour should be brought to the notice of authorities concerned and join hands in making the district free from child labour practice. As per the Constitution, all the children below the age group of 14 years should be given free and compulsory education. If the children are misused, the complaint can be lodged on Child Helpline on toll-free number – 1098.”

Every officer should work with their eyes and ears wide open, to eradicate child labour. They should resolve to make the district child labour free by the forthcoming Children’s Day event, appealed DC Dr. Rajendra.

The children, who have dropped out from school, may indulge in any anti-social activities. So, awareness about education should be created and basic infrastructural facilities be provided to them. All the Departments and organisations and associations should join hands with the District Administration in this regard, added Dr. Rajendra.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nazia Sulthana, who is also the Secretary of District Child Labour Eradication Project Society, administered the oath against the practice of child labour.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B.G. Dinesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, District Child Protection Officer N.T. Yogesh, Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayangowda, Mysore Sub-Division Labour Officer Rajesh K. Jadhav, MCC Additional Commissioner Kusuma, Asha workers and students were present.