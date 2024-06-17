Only 3 complaints at CESC public grievances meet
News

Only 3 complaints at CESC public grievances meet

June 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The public grievances meet organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at its Kuvempunagar office recently was witness to public apathy as only four  consumers attended the meeting and three grievances were filed.

Only four citizens by name Ashwathnarayan, Shivaraj, Nagaraj and Mahendra took part in the meeting, in which three complaints were filed. While one was regarding change of electricity meter, two others were related to issues concerning Gruha Jyothi free power (upto 200 Units) scheme of the State Government.

CESC officials discussed about a few power supply problems faced in localities such as Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Vivekanandanagar, Sharadadevinagar, Aravindanagar, BEML Layout and Srirampura coming under Kuvempunagar Sub-Division.

V.V. Mohalla Division Executive Engineer S.B. Anitha, AEE M.P. Prashanth, AEs R. Madan, K.V. Murali, S.G. Venkatesh, Madhusudhan, D. Jayaram, J. Jagadish and others were present at the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching