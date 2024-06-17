Only 3 complaints at CESC public grievances meet

June 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The public grievances meet organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at its Kuvempunagar office recently was witness to public apathy as only four consumers attended the meeting and three grievances were filed.

Only four citizens by name Ashwathnarayan, Shivaraj, Nagaraj and Mahendra took part in the meeting, in which three complaints were filed. While one was regarding change of electricity meter, two others were related to issues concerning Gruha Jyothi free power (upto 200 Units) scheme of the State Government.

CESC officials discussed about a few power supply problems faced in localities such as Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Vivekanandanagar, Sharadadevinagar, Aravindanagar, BEML Layout and Srirampura coming under Kuvempunagar Sub-Division.

V.V. Mohalla Division Executive Engineer S.B. Anitha, AEE M.P. Prashanth, AEs R. Madan, K.V. Murali, S.G. Venkatesh, Madhusudhan, D. Jayaram, J. Jagadish and others were present at the meeting.