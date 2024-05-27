Mango Mela concludes

May 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela, organised by the Department of Horticulture at Kuppanna Park in city, came to an end with both farmers and customers sporting a smiling face.

This year the Mela, which was held from May 24 to 26, received good response with not only Mysureans thronging the venue in large numbers but also the tourists.

A total of 39 stalls including the one from HOPCOMS were erected to help the farmers, who came from Mysuru and surrounding districts, to display variety of mangoes. While the Alphonso mango was sold between Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 per/kg, Mallika was sold at Rs. 100 per/kg, Raspuri Rs. 120 per/kg, Sindhura Rs. 70 per/kg, Siri Rs. 70 per/kg and Totapuri Rs. 40 per/kg. Apart from the mangoes, customers were also purchasing jackfruits in large numbers.

“This year, Mango Mela was well organised with farmers able to sell their produce in large numbers,” said Rakshith from Mandya.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Department of Horticulture Deputy Director S. Manjunath Angadi said that the Mango Mela had received a good response from the public despite a low yield owing to souring temperatures.

“With only naturally ripened mangoes being sold at the Mela customers were seen buying their favourite varieties,” he added.

This year’s Mela witnessed people coming from various corners of Mysuru city and district. The venue, especially during weekend, was jam-packed with people wanting to purchase naturally ripened fruits.

Great demand for Imam Pasand mango

One of the major attractions at the Mango Mela this year was ‘Imam Pasand’ mango. People were seen visiting the stall eager to know more about the mango variety. Chikkanna, the farmer from Varakodu village, was seen patiently explaining about the variety of mango to the visitors.