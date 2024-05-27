Six of a family killed as car, truck collides in Hassan

May 27, 2024

Hassan: Six of a family including a boy and two women were killed after the car they were travelling hit a container truck on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway-75 near Hassan in the early hours of yesterday. The car was proceeding from Mangaluru towards Bengaluru, when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Narayanappa, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Nethra, Chethan and Rakesh, who was driving the car. They are all the residents of Karahalli near Andarahalli-Devanahalli in Hosakote taluk, Bengaluru rural district.

The car occupants, who had gone to Mangaluru in a Toyota Etios car (KA-53-C-1419) were returning when the accident took place near Hassan. The car, which hit the road divider in the early morning, jumped over to the other side of the road and hit the container truck. The impact was so severe that the car was mangled and the Police had a tough time extracting the bodies from the car.

Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) M.S. Mohammed Sujeetha visited the spot and Hassan Police, who have registered a case are investigating.

It may be recalled that in the early hours of May 21, a woman and her son were killed in an accident between a Toyota Innova and a container truck on the same National Highway near Kempu Hole on Shiradi Ghat.

The deceased were identified as Safiya and her son Shafiq. About four to five occupants of the Innova had also sustained serious injuries in the accident. Safiya and Shafiq had breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital.