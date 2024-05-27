Legislative Council Polls from South Teachers Constituency: Former Congress Mayors urge voters to support Marithibbegowda

May 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Extending their support in unison to former MLC and Congress candidate Marithibbegowda, former Congress Mayors held a press meet at City Congress Office here this morning.

Addressing the media persons, former Mayor H.N. Srikantaiah said that Marithibbegowda had been working for the welfare of teaching community and education sector for the past 30 years and added that the State Government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was committed to solve the issues faced by teachers and education sector.

Requesting the voters to cast their first preferential votes to Marithibbegowda, Srikantaiah said that having been elected to Legislative Council for four consecutive times, Marithibbegowda is the only candidate who is committed to work for well-being of the teaching community.

Speaking on the occasion, former Mayor Purushotham said that the former Mayors from the Congress party would be visiting various schools and colleges in the coming days to seek votes for Congress candidate Marithibbegowda.

The former Mayors also highlighted that the Guarantee Schemes and other welfare programme, announced by Siddaramaiah-led State Government, would benefit the party candidate to emerge victorious in the ensuing polls.

Taking a dig at NDA candidate K. Vivekananda, the former Mayors said that the South Teachers Constituency will lose its relevance by supporting an industrialist.

Former Mayors B.K. Prakash, Modamani, Narasimha Iyengar, M.C. Rajeshwari Puttaswamy, Puspalatha Jagannath, Pushpalatha T.B. Chikkanna, T.B. Chikkanna, City Congress President R. Murthy and others were present.