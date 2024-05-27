Bharani Art Gallery celebrates 30th anniversary: Water colour painting expo begins

May 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: P.A. Ganapathy, President of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, inaugurated a three-day exhibition of water colour paintings ‘Nisarga Lalithya’ by well-known artist H.P. Rangaswamy of Mysuru at Bharani Art Gallery premises in Vivekananda Nagar here yesterday, as part of the Gallery’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The exhibition will be open from 11 am to 7 pm till May 28 and entry is free.

More than 45 water colour paintings are being exhibited in this single artist exhibition. Paintings depicting Mysore Palace, forts, daily life style of our farmers, river and hills and others are being exhibited at the Gallery.

Speaking after inaugurating the exhibition, Ganapathy said that the painting of Rangaswamy brought him the memories of his childhood. We were born and brought up in Kodagu and amidst nature at its very best comprising forest, rivers and clean environment.”

This kind of rare exhibition of paintings is depicting our glorious history, heritage and nature, said Ganapathy and lauded Bharani Art Gallery Founder and Chief Convenor N.B. Kaverappa for organising the free exhibition of paintings for the benefit of art-lovers.

Artist Ganjifa Raghupati Bhat, who was a special guest on the occasion, said that the paintings exhibited here reminds one of the artistic creations of the State’s famous photographer S. Thippeswamy.

“Rare paintings are being exhibited here. Art enthusiasts must come here in large numbers and view these rare water colour paintings,” Raghupati Bhat.

Gallery Founder and Chief Convenor N.B. Kaverappa presided. Writer Dr. Majjigepura K. Shivaramu, Nanjundaswamy of e-Biotorium Network Pvt. Ltd., artist Rangaswamy, Mysore Art Gallery Secretary Dr. Jamunarani V. Mirle and others were present on the occasion.