Five guarantees bloom at Dasara Flower Show

October 4, 2024

Mysuru: The Congress Government’s five poll guarantees, which played a crucial role in its electoral victory, took centre stage at this year’s Dasara Flower Show being held at Kuppanna Park (Nishad Bagh) in city.

A prominent highlight of the event is the thematic floral display showcasing these flagship schemes. The vibrant models represent Anna Bhagya (free rice distribution), Yuva Nidhi (monthly financial aid for the unemployed), Gruha Jyothi (free electricity up to 200 units for households), Shakti Yojana (free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses) and Gruha Lakshmi (monthly income support for women).

These floral creations vividly bring the Government’s ambitious welfare programmes to life in a colourful and artistic manner.

As part of the grand Dasara celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the stunning Dasara Flower Show, marvelling at the intricate floral creations of the old and circular Parliament House, Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa and the representation of democracy from Gautama Buddha’s era, all meticulously crafted from millions of flowers inside the Glass House.

The Flower Show, organised by the Department of Horticulture and the Horticulture Society, has become the highlight of the festival, attracting scores of visitors with its floral masterpieces. The vibrant display includes millions of flowering plants, with delicate floral models becoming the focal point.

On the inaugural day of Dasara yesterday afternoon, CM Siddaramaiah toured Kuppanna Park, taking in the beauty of the floral display. Inside the Glass House, the CM admired the floral models of Parliament House, the iconic 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa of Basavanna and the depiction of democratic assemblies from Gautama Buddha’s time.

In front of the old Parliament House model stood floral statues of India’s prominent leaders — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram. The CM expressed his appreciation for the artistry and gathered insights into the flower show’s various elements.

Additionally, the show highlights Karnataka’s progress through floral depictions of key milestones achieved by the Wadiyars of Mysore such as the Bhadravathi Iron Works, Shivanasamudra Power Plant, University of Mysore and Akashavani Mysore (All India Radio).

Karnataka Sambhrama

At the entrance of the park, a striking floral map of Karnataka, crafted in yellow and red roses, celebrates the Karnataka Sambhrama-50. Flanking this floral tribute are an elephant model and a replica of Team India’s T20 World Cup trophy, adding a special touch for sports fans.

Among the special attractions this year is a unique model of Savitribai Phule, India’s first female teacher and a figurine depicting a human body as half a farmer and half a soldier.

Another highlight is the statue of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy riding a tiger, along with a stunning floral recreation of Karnataka’s largest temple — Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple of Nanjangud — and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru beckoning devotees to its floral embrace.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MLAs D. Ravishankar and A.R. Krishnamurthy, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Ashad-Ur-Rehman Shariff, Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi, Senior Assistant Directors Habiba Nishath and Naveen, along with members of the Horticulture Association.