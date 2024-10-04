Dasara Jazz Concert on Oct. 5

October 4, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Music Association, in collaboration with St. Cecilia’s School of Music in city, has organised ‘Dasara Jazz Concert’ by Youth Jazz Orchestra Baden-Württemberg from Germany comprising 30 musicians.

The concert will be held under the direction of Prof. Klaus Graf and Thorsten Wollmann on Oct. 5 from 6.30 pm at Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) on Lalitha Mahal Road in city for which entry is through passes only.

Additionally, they will conduct a collaborative workshop and concert with the Police Bands (The English Band and the Karnatak Band) of the Mounted Police in Mysuru on Oct. 6. Notably, Prof. Klaus Graf has composed a special piece, the ‘Mysore Suite,’ inspired by the city’s rich cultural heritage. This orchestral arrangement will be a highlight of the Dasara Jazz Concert.

Founded in the early 1980s by Jiggs Whigham and Bernd Konrad, the Youth Jazz Orchestra Baden-Württemberg (JJO BW) serves as a platform for young musicians aged 16 to 24. Sponsored by the Landesmusikrat Baden-Württemberg, the orchestra has nurtured over 400 talented musicians, fostering both musical skill and essential cultural values.

The JJO BW specialises in big band jazz, offering a repertoire that spans 80 years of musical history. Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of contemporary European pieces alongside classic American compositions from legendary bands such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Thad Jones.

The ensemble emphasises improvisation, a fundamental aspect of jazz, and features vocal arrangements from the American Songbook, as well as popular hits by artistes like Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel. As part of their 2024 India tour, the orchestra will also perform at notable venues in Bengaluru, including The Bosch Centre and The Bangalore School of Music.

For passes, those interested may contact Rotary Centre on Mob: 96325-03181, St. Cecilia’s School of Music on Mob: 89716-60053 or 98863-98088.