Toccata, Dutch Nightingales deliver memorable music

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Artistes from Toccata Music Productions, London and The Dutch Nightingales of the Netherlands treated the audience to a captivating musical journey during their concert organised by the Mysore Music Association at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Bhavan last evening.

Toccata Music Productions has seasoned professional and semi-professional musicians hailing from diverse backgrounds. The group serves as a testament to the rich tapestry of perspectives garnered from international experiences, having showcased their talents across the globe.

The concert was inaugurated by renowned violinist Mysore M. Manjunath and Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra. The event commenced with soulful renditions of songs by ‘Some Living’ and ‘Applejack’, performed by Dr. Sunil Paulraj. Subsequently, singers Fiona and James charmed the audience with their rendition of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’. Singer Mark then enthralled the audience with the song ‘Bless the Broken Road’.

The concert continued with duet performances, including ‘When You Believe’ and ‘Hallelujah’ by Ideen and James, as well as Ema and Jane pairs, respectively.

Following these performances, the audience was treated to renditions of approximately 16 famous songs, including ‘Let Me Dare’, ‘Help from My Friends’, ‘Abba Medley’, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Shake a tail feather’, ‘Rolling the Deep’, ‘The Prayer’, ‘Shadowlands’, ‘Border Song’, ‘November Rain’, and ‘Time to say Goodbye,’ all of which were met with much appreciation from the audience.

Mysore Music Association President M. Lakshminarayan, in his welcoming address, highlighted the prestigious stature of both Toccata and Dutch Nightingales in the realm of music. He expressed gratitude for the golden opportunity afforded to music lovers in Mysuru.

In his remarks, Mysore M. Manjunath praised the Mysore Music Association for its role in facilitating a special musical event featuring some of the finest contemporary Western music artistes. He remarked on the unique convergence of Asian and European music in the heritage city of Mysuru.

K.B. Ganapathy commended the organisers for orchestrating the collaboration between the two renowned bands. He also lauded the Mysore Music Association for its distinction as the sole association hosting Western music concerts in Mysuru.

Among the attendees were Mysore Music Association Secretary M.G. Narasimha, Dr. Sunil Paulraj and other distinguished guests.