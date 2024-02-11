Over 300 take part in adventure sailing, swimming, running at KRS Backwaters

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon Mysore kicked off this morning at KRS Backwaters on Anandur-Chikkanahalli Road, with Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurating the event.

Organised by the Deccan Sports Club in collaboration with the Mysuru District Administration, the Department of Tourism and the Triathlon Association of Karnataka, the event drew participation from over 300 individuals hailing from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Jammu & Kashmir and other locations. Among them was a notable 68-year-old senior citizen.

Of special note, the event welcomed three international triathletes from Germany, adding an international dimension to the competition. The organisers see this as a significant stride towards promoting triathlon as a premier sport in the State and positioning Mysuru as a prime destination for sports enthusiasts nationwide.

Participants will navigate the serene waters of the KRS Backwaters for the swimming segment, while the cycling and running segments will take them through the landscapes of the Anandur-Chikkanahalli area.

The events are divided into three categories: Bergman Triathlon 113 (1.9-km swim, 90-km cycling, and 21.1-km run); Bergman Olympic Triathlon (1.5km swim, 40 km cycling, and 10 km run) and Duathlon. The organisers have announced cash prizes of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000 for the winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, respectively.

Dignitaries present at the inaugural event included Triathlon Association of Karnataka Secretary Shreyas Hosur, Chief Coordinator Chandan, Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha and Deccan Sports Club representatives Vaibhav Belgaonkar & Uday Patil.

The organisers aim to make this an annual event, with plans to host a Weekend Sports Carnival in Mysuru next year, featuring multiple sports events such as swimming, cycling and running over a weekend.