BJP’s ‘Once Again Modi-2024’ Vs Congress’ ‘Mundilla Modi-2024’
BJP’s ‘Once Again Modi-2024’ Vs Congress’ ‘Mundilla Modi-2024’

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the BJP’s ‘Once Again Modi-2024’ wall-writing campaign, the Congress has launched its initiative titled ‘Mundilla Modi-2024’ (No Next Modi-2024), spearheaded by former MLA M.K. Somashekar. The campaign was inaugurated by Somashekar at Ramaswamy Circle on Friday.

Addressing the media after the launch, Somashekar wryly commented, “Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa recently initiated the ‘Once Again Modi-2024’ wall writing campaign in the city. By doing so, he is urging voters to support Modi, despite widespread opposition from various sectors of society, including the poor and middle class, and amidst concerns about the country’s financial stability.”

Somashekar criticised the current political discourse, noting that discussions around temples, religion, and emotions have overshadowed important issues. He accused Modi of attempting to enforce unilateral rule while neglecting pressing issues such as hunger, poverty and unemployment.

Commenting on the BJP’s efforts to bolster Modi’s image through the wall-writing campaign, Somashekar emphasised the disconnect between the party’s propaganda and the reality faced by ordinary citizens. He claimed that the people are eager to remove Modi from office, as evidenced by the lack of enthusiasm for the ‘Modi Once Again’ narrative. KPCC Spokesman H.A. Venkatesh criticised Modi’s policies, arguing that they failed to address the needs of the people. He contrasted Modi’s lack of tangible benefits for the populace with the state government’s guarantee schemes.

Prominent party functionaries including President of Krishnaraja Block Congress G. Somashekar, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha T.B. Chikkanna, former Corporator J. Gopi, Gunashekar, NSUI City President N. Manoj and others were present.

