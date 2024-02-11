HSRP deadline Feb. 17: Six days to go but issues persist

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just 6 days remaining until the deadline for affixing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), only 10 lakh vehicles in Karnataka have adhered to the regulation out of a total of 2 crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Many vehicle owners remain unaware of the requirement to obtain HSRP before Feb. 17.

In August 2023, the State Government issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP before Nov. 17, subsequently extending the deadline by three months to Feb. 17 to allow for compliance.

The Transport Department will impose a fine of Rs. 1,000 (increased to Rs. 2,000 for repeat offences) on vehicle owners who fail to comply with the HSRP requirement. With the deadline fast approaching, there’s a surge in old vehicle owners rushing to change their number plates, leading to significant confusion and challenges.

Sources within the Transport Department suggest that the Government may have no choice but to extend the deadline once more, although there is no official confirmation regarding the deadline extension.

Officers said that vehicle owners will be spared of the penalty if they show the online application that has been submitted for HSRP registration.

High volume of HSRP seekers

Vehicle showrooms are inundated with a high volume of owners seeking to replace their old number plates with new ones. A showroom manager revealed that their outlet receives approximately 100 calls daily regarding HSRP installation in old vehicles.

Due to overwhelming demand, they are now advising customers to visit after a 15-day period. Even authorised dealers designated for installing HSRP in old vehicles are experiencing an unprecedented rush.

“Previously, we rarely had customers seeking to change their old number plates. However, now we are installing 100-120 number plates daily. The influx is so overwhelming that we are compelled to schedule appointments for 3-4 days later due to an extensive waiting list. Additionally, we are tasked with installing new number plates for newly registered vehicles, further delaying the HSRP installation process in old vehicles,” stated the showroom manager.

Extra rush/ RC book smart card

The equipment and materials required for making HSRP are provided by the HSRP Department. Each dealer typically has 1 to 2 personnel dedicated to manufacturing HSRP at their workshop, with a maximum capacity of installing 200-300 number plates per day. However, given the disproportionate ratio of dealers to customers, it is likely that many individuals will miss the impending deadline.

Old vehicle owners encounter additional hurdles as well. To install HSRP, it is mandatory to submit the RC book smart card. Those without smart cards must visit the RTO for backlog entry, which necessitates vehicle insurance. However, numerous cases involve lapsed insurance for old vehicles, exacerbating the challenges faced by owners who must now rush to the RTO for backlog entry.

Rural population troubled

Many individuals from rural areas and remote locations are facing considerable difficulties in affixing HSRP plates. With no authorised showrooms or dealers permitted to install HSRP within their district, they are left with no choice but to undertake arduous journeys to cities like Mysuru.

Unfortunately, the Karnataka Government has not explored the possibility of home delivery for HSRP plates, mandating that vehicles must be brought to authorised showrooms for plate installation, regardless of how distant they may be.