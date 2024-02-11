ZP CEO urges doctors to combat female foeticide

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat K.M. Gayathri has issued a passionate call to gynaecologists, obstetricians, and radiologists to prioritise the safeguarding of precious lives by putting an end to unethical practices such as sex-determination tests and foeticide.

Gayathri made these remarks while inaugurating a workshop for gynaecologists, obstetricians, and radiologists as part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan’.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department, District Health and Family Welfare Society, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, District Administration and National Health Mission, at a private hotel recently.

Expressing concern over incidents of female foeticide arising from sex determination tests in some hospitals, Gayathri emphasised the gravity of the issue, urging medical professionals to uphold their duty to care for pregnant women and work towards the well-being of newborns. She condemned any collusion between doctors and those involved in female foeticide, stressing that such actions bring disgrace to society.

She encouraged doctors to focus on reducing maternal and child mortality rates by providing better care to support the health and development of both mother and child.

The workshop was attended by several health officials including District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCH) Officer Dr. M.N. Jayanth, District Leprosy Officer Dr. Brinda, District TB Officer Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, Diwakar, and Taluk Health Officers.

During the event, recognition was given to professionals who have excelled in providing quality treatment to pregnant women, leading to safe deliveries. Among those honoured were Dr. Lokeshwari from Al Ansar Hospital, Dr. K.B. Suma, Dr. Mamatha, and Uchma Bevary.

The workshop saw the participation of over 100 gynaecologists, obstetricians, and radiologists from both the city and district. Notable speakers included Dr. Arpita from Cheluvamba Hospital, Dr. Shivashankar and Dr. Bhavani from KR Nagar, and Dr. V. Vishwanath from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who delivered informative lectures.