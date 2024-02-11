‘Chandravana Siri’ Award conferred on former CM S.M. Krishna

February 11, 2024

Srirangapatna: Former Chief Minister and former Governor S.M. Krishna was conferred with ‘Chandravana Siri’ award at a function organised in Chandravana Ashram premises located in the outskirts of Srirangapatna town on Feb. 7.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ashram Seer Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji said that it is happy to note that the former CM came over to the Ashram to receive the award. Recalling the achievements of the former CM, he said that Krishna handled the grave drought situation in an able manner by overcoming the challenges. He wished Krishna a healthy and a long life.

Speaking after receiving the award, S.M. Krishna said that he could not attend the valedictory of the 25th anniversary of the Seer’s anointment to the Peetha throne for which he would like to apologise to the Seers. Lauding the growth of the Ashram over the years, he said that the Ashram has been promoting Yoga which is very helpful to the present generation.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, who also spoke, said that the visit of a stalwart leader like S.M. Krishna has brought happiness among all the Ashram devotees.

BJP leader Induvalu Sachidananda, S.C. Aravind, T.P. Shivakumar, Engineer Nagesh, Naganna, Krishnappa, Mukunda and others were present.