Noted psychiatrist Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar, tribal leader Somanna felicitated in city

February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Padma Shri awardee and noted Psychiatrist Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar said that mental fitness is the key to a sound health and as such every individual should concentrate on maintenance of mental health.

He was speaking after being felicitated along with another Padma Shri awardee tribal leader Somanna at a programme organised under the aegis of a host of organisations at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara premises at Nanjumalige in Lakshmipuram here this morning.

Pointing out that this year is a special one for him on three counts — one, he has been awarded the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ award, the second is completion of 75 years of age and the third one is completion of 50 years of Medical service, Dr. Chandrashekar, who is also a former faculty of the prestigious NIMHANS in Bengaluru, said though people are well aware of body organs, they do not have much knowledge about the constitution of the brain and its working.

“ People tend to ignore mental health as they feel it is not important for them. But they fail to understand that mental health is key for a sound body. Food (Ahaara), Convention (Aachara), Judgement (Vichara) and Relaxation (Vihara) are key factors in the maintenance of a sound physical and mental health”, he said.

Regretting that even the educated turn to witchcraft, black magic, super powers etc. for getting rid of mental worries, stress and strains, he said that during his service, he found that those suffering from mental disorders come to a psychiatrist only as a last resort, which is really unfortunate.

Stressing on the need to have a peaceful and stress-free mind, he called upon the people not to ignore mental health and visit a psychiatrist if they suffer from any depression.

Tribal leader of H.D. Kote taluk Somanna who was also awarded the ‘Padma Shri’ said that he was thankful to the Union Government for bestowing such a prestigious award on him. Noting that he thanks the Government on behalf of all tribals, he said the award has further motivated him to work more for the cause of not only tribals, but all other marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society. He called upon the affluent to contribute for the upliftment of tribals and the downtrodden.

An interaction with the two ‘Padma Shri’ awardees followed the felicitation programme.

