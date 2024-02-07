Padma Shri Awardee Somanna calls for effective implementation of Forest Rights Act

February 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “Forest Rights Act, which has been enacted to recognise and vest the forest rights and occupation of forest land in forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, must be implemented effectively by the Government for the upliftment of the community,” said Tribal leader and Padma Shri awardee Somanna, in city, this morning.

He was speaking after inaugurating the week-long 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme jointly organised by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), CRPF, ITBP and SSB and BSF at Kaveri Auditorium, Muktha Gangothri campus of KSOU.

Demanding for a separate university for the tribal youths to pursue their education, Somanna said many of the non-tribal communities were added to the list of tribals pushing the demand for internal reservation for tribal communities.

Stating that he was fighting for tribal communities to become land holders, Sommanna shared the agony which he had to endure as a bonded labourer being denied food, clothes and a meagre salary of Rs. 15-Rs.16 per year which prompted him to form a group and fight for the tribal rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra called upon the tribal youths to join the mainstream of the society by pursuing higher education, besides instructing them to explore Mysuru and surroundings where different traditions, culture and languages are practiced for every 12-15 kms.

DC Dr. Rajendra also instructed the tribal youths to realise their dreams of becoming teachers and professors through hard work.

He also asked the youths to visit historical places like Talakadu, Bandipur and Nagarahole, nearby waterfalls and others locations to experience different environments.

A total of 200 tribal youths, 100 boys and 100 girls, from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra are taking part in the seven-day exchange programme which concludes on Feb. 12. The tribal youths will be visiting Suttur Mutt, Infosys, KRS, Mysore Palace, Development Through Education (DEED) NGO in Hunsur during their stay in Mysuru.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Nehru Yuva Kendra Regional Director (Southern States) M.N. Nataraj, District Youth Officer Abhishek Chavare, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak were present on the occasion.