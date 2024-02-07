Alleging ‘financial injustice’ to Karnataka: CM leads ‘Chalo Delhi’

February 7, 2024

Protest at Jantar Mantar includes 135 Congress MLAs, 28 MLCs, one Lok Sabha MP, five Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi / Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar, along with other Congress MLAs from Karnataka staged a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the Centre’s tax devolution policies this morning.

The protest comes ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, demanding the Centre to set right the losses allegedly incurred by Karnataka. Interestingly, the tenure of the 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2024-25) is coming to an end and demand for increased devolution to Karnataka may not find any voice.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reached New Delhi late last night for the protest that has been named ‘Chalo Delhi’ by Karnataka Congress. The protestors include 135 Congress MLAs, 28 MLCs, one Lok Sabha MP, five Rajya Sabha MPs, Congress officials and Youth Congress members.

Counter protest by BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP staged protests against Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government at various places, including New Delhi and in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, as a counter to the grand-old party’s protest against the Centre.

Raising slogans against Siddaramaiah and his Government, the BJP leaders alleged that the Congress was misusing Central funds and involved in corruption. In Delhi, BJP MPs from Karnataka held placards in the demonstration against the Siddaramaiah Government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament Complex.

“Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the Government properly. Shivakumar wanted to become the CM but could not do so. Due to internal conflict, they have come here against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as he could not become the CM,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya said.

The BJP leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have vehemently refuted allegations that the Centre is withholding funds intended for non-BJP governed States like Karnataka. They argue that such claims represent a ‘politically-biased narrative’ propagated by ‘vested interests.’

Karnataka State lost Rs. 62,098 crore: CM

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, CM Siddharamaiah said that the purpose of protest is to highlight what he called the ‘Union Government’s step- motherly treatment’ to Karnataka. “This protest is unprecedented in history. This is not just a party-related protest. I had even invited BJP MPs to raise the issue of discrimination by the Government of India against not just Karnataka but also other Southern States,” he claimed.

“As a matter of fact, Karnataka has contributed more than Rs. 4,30,000 crore as tax to the Centre and Karnataka has lost Rs. 62,098 crore because of faulty tax devolution. Due to the uncontrolled population in the North, the taxes are now distributed more to the Northern States with higher population, but Karnataka and other Southern States which managed to control population are now bearing the brunt,” the CM said.

CM arriving in Mysuru

After the New Delhi protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arriving in Mysuru later this evening to take part in the ongoing Annual Suttur Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk. Siddaramaiah, who will arrive at Mandakalli Airport at 4.45 pm by a special flight from New Delhi, will travel by road to Suttur. He is scheduled to leave Suttur at 6 pm and travel to Mahadevi Colony in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk, where he will inaugurate Siddappaji and Marammadevi temples at 6.15 pm.

He will fly back to Bengaluru in a special flight from Mandakalli Airport at 9 pm and reach HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 9.25 pm.