Dy.CM inaugurates Dasara CM Cup-2023

October 12, 2023

D.K. Shivakumar recalls his tryst with sports; Minister Nagendra hints at three percent quota in Government job for achievers in sports

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar has given a clarion call to the budding sportspersons to grow as an asset of the country in the future by making efforts to achieve in the field of sports. He spoke after inaugurating ‘Dasara Sports Meet – CM Cup-2023,’ a State-level talent hunt programme organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and Dasara Sports Sub-Committee at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in the city last evening.

Recalling his tryst with sports, Shivakumar said: “I am 61-year-old now, but like you people I too had taken part in Dasara Sports Meet when I was a 16-year-old. However, I lost in both Javelin Throw and 14.5 km Running Race in junior category. Now, I am happy to have inaugurated the same event (Dasara Sports).”

“In the coming days, you too should grow as a leader like me and be an asset to the country. In those days, encouraging sports and providing required materials were rare. But, one would definitely rear rich dividends only if they make some efforts. One cannot acquire knowledge by merely worshipping Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati or Anjaneya or can’t even expect to get rid of the obstacles,” he said.

The sportspersons should abide by practice schedule as the competition nowadays is not restricted to taluk, district or State-level. You have to also compete at global level. India has crossed 100-medal mark in the recent Asian Games and 11 sportspersons from the State are among the medallists. In the coming days you should also acquire talent and skill to represent the country, he advised.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B. Nagendra said: “In all likelihood, sports achievers will get three percent reservation in Government jobs as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have taken a decision in this regard. They have also been encouraging Dasara Sports without lacking in anything, as the very Sports Meet plays a crucial role in bringing the talented sportspersons to the mainstream of the society.”

Earlier, the number of participating sportspersons in the Dasara Meet was restricted to 1,000 with only 10 events. Now, 35 different sporting events are conducted with the number of participants crossing over 100, said Minister Nagendra.

He (Nagendra) also said that the medal-winning sportspersons from the State at Asian Games will also be felicitated by the State Government in the presence of CM and Dy.CM.

The Dy.CM handing over the Sports Torch to sportspersons on the occasion.

Presiding over the programme, Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait said: “Sports plays a key role in the growth of youngsters. Hence we should encourage sports more. The Govt. should chalk out a plan to build a playground along with private parties at every locality.”

Earlier, sportspersons handed over the Sports Torch to the dignitaries, besides taking an oath to maintain sportive spirit.

Sportspersons from Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Kalaburagi Divisions are taking part in the Sports Meet that will be held till Oct. 14. It includes various games like Basketball, Gymnastics, Hockey, Volleyball along with several other games scheduled at Chamundi Vihar Stadium (With some other games organised at different venues). Likewise, the Sports Meet of Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) ranking sportspersons will be conducted from Oct. 16.

KOA President Dr. K. Govindraj, also the Political Secretary to the CM, MLAs K. Harishgowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Principal Secretary to the DYES N. Manjunath Prasad and Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Sports Sub-Committee, were present.