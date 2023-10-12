Guarantee Schemes of State Govt. echo louder

October 12, 2023

On sixth day too, Dasara Yuva Sambhrama entertains gathering with a mix of dance performances

Mysore/Mysuru: The five guarantee schemes of the State Government echoed louder on the sixth-day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri in the city last evening. The students of Government First Grade College, Bilikere displayed the placards on guarantees, dancing for a song ‘Mannina Maganu Ivanu, Kodugai Daani’ from the film ‘Bharate’ to the huge applause of the gathering.

The student troupes from several colleges, who came out with a mix of dance-dramas and dance performances on various themes announced by Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee, unveiled their love for Kannada Nadu, besides kindling the patriotic spirit among the spectators.

A dance performance to the song ‘Gallu Gallenuta Gejje…’ by the students of various colleges, set the tone for the evening, with the youth going gaga over the scintillating performance. The students of Government PU College, Gawadagere introduced various forms of folk art to the gathering like Lambani dance, kolata, suggiya kunita and Durgavathara among several others.

‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar also came alive with the students of Sri Adichunchanagiri Arts and Commerce College, Nagamangala, holding the portraits of the late Sandalwood actor, while presenting a folk dance. Students of Government Polytechnic Holenarasipura paid obeisance to Lord Mahadeshwara with the dance for a song-Muddu Madappa.

Myriad forms of folk arts that are still in practice in Coastal area of the State were aptly recreated by the students of ATME College of Engineering (ATMECE). They performed Yakshagana, Hulivesha dance and Kodava traditional dance praying to Goddess Cauvery with a song ‘Kaveramma Devi Nammannu Kapadu.’ The students of Government First Grade College, Gundlupet and Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT), Belavadi, danced to a song ‘Kannada Nadina Jeevanadi Kaveri’ with the portrait of late Sandalwood actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan in the backdrop and Karunadu Samarasyada Beedendu.

Kannada shone brighter with the students of Government Girls PU College, Arkeshwara Nagar, Mandya, dancing for a song ‘Hachchevu Kannadada Deepa,’ followed by ‘Hara Hara Shiva Shiva Shankara…’ by the students of Government First Grade College, Nanjangud, Navadurge Aradhana by specially-abled students of Mathru Mandali Shishu Vikasa Kendra.

The spirit of patriotism was also rekindled with the students of Sri Basaveshwara Swamy Composite PU College, Bidadi, dancing for a bollywood song ‘Jai Hindustani,’ followed by Raman College of Nursing, Mysuru, on ‘Freedom fight of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai’ and JSS PU College, Devalapura and Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering who offered their respects to the soldiers of the country.

The song ‘Mysuru Dasara Eshtondu Dasara’ also reverberated the stage with the students of Government PU College, Manchegowdana Koppal, bringing the rich tradition of Dasara and contributions of Wadiyars, closer to the audience. Dasara veteran elephant Balamara was also remembered with a performance by the students of Government School for Blind, Tilak Nagar. The contributions of farmers was also lauded with a dance performance by the students of Vidyodaya Arts and Commerce First Grade College, T. Narasipur and BGS First Grade College, Mandya.

The students of JSS PU College, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, gave a relevant message on the ill-effects of mobile phone in the technology driven era and the importance of developing a reading habit, which also comes in handy in shaping the future.

While the students of Government PU College, Naguvanahalli, Srirangapatna, danced to a mix of songs reliving retro and metro eras denoted by Akashvani to FM respectively, in the backdrop of songs ‘Nanna Neenu Ninna Nanu Kadukondu Kutukonde’ and ‘Nange Bejar Aytu Kanri.’