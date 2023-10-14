Cycle Pure Agarbathi will be Dasara 2023 platinum sponsor
October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, headquartered in Mysuru since 1948, has taken on the prestigious role of platinum sponsor for Mysuru Dasara 2023, solidifying its commitment to the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage. This collaboration was officially announced with the unveiling of a new logo at Mysore Palace Board yesterday.

The event was graced by the presence of District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi Arjun Ranga.

The historical connection between Mysuru Dasara and Cycle Pure Agarbathi traces back to 1953 when the brand’s founder, N. Ranga Rao, received the prestigious gold award from Government in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the world of fragrance. The year 2023 holds added significance as Cycle Pure marks its 75th anniversary, coinciding with the founder’s birthday on Oct. 19, making the celebrations all the more special.

Dr. Rajendra said, “We are thrilled about this collaboration with a homegrown brand like Cycle Pure Agarbathi. This brand, known for its legacy, is now taking a step forward to create an unforgettable                                             celebration this year.”

Arjun Ranga remarked, “For 75 years, we have been sharing the fragrances of Mysuru with the world. Now, we are honoured to offer the Mysuru cultural experience to the world. As a homegrown brand intricately intertwined with Mysuru’s identity, Cycle Pure Agarbathi is privileged to become part of the royal city’s cultural tapestry and history. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Government to make the festivities memorable and grand.”

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs  Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, and Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa others were present.

