Yuva Sambhrama ends on a joyous note

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Yuva Sambhrama that set the tone for Nada Habba Mysore Dasara, with an estimated 12,000 students from 400 colleges from across the State, split into 50 troupes per day, entertaining the gathering at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, for eight days (Oct. 6 to 13), concluded last evening.

Navadurga, considered as the nine manifestations and forms of Goddess Durga, endeared the gathering casting a spell of devotion, with the slogans of Jai Bheem and depiction of glory of Kannada land and language, making for a fitting adieu to the week-long cultural night, ahead of Navarathri festivities that will begin tomorrow (Oct. 15). As the students performed, the whole of spectators went gaga and rented whistles to the hilt with a deafening sound defining the mood of the crowd.

Students of KLE Law College, Bengaluru, along with several other colleges, performed for a song ‘Aigiri Nandini’ bringing the Goddess Durga closer to audience, while the students of Mathru Mandali Girls PU College, V.V. Mohalla, danced for another devotional song ‘Deva Sri Ganesha.’

Students of Maharaja’s PU College, who danced twice for a song ‘Nayaka Neenu Bheemrao, Mahanayaka Neenu Bheemrao…,’ paid a perfect tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, which was joyously greeted by the gathering turning on their mobile torchlight.

The love for Kannada land and language was enriched by the students of Jnanavikas Institute of Technology, Bidadi, who danced to the song ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’ from thespian Dr. Rajkumar-starrer all-time hit film ‘Akasmika,’ with Hamsalekha, who has been chosen to inaugurate Dasara festival tomorrow, penning the lyrics and scoring music for the film.

While the students of Government ITI, Bilikere and Sri Byraveshwara Rural PU College, enthralled the gathering with their symmetrical steps for the song Kannadada Mathu Chenna… Kannadada Nudi Chenna…

Kittur Rani Chennamma and Jhansi Rani Laxmibai and Onake Obavva, who are known for their courage in the annals of history also came alive with the performance of students of Vidyavardhaka Composite PU College, Dewan Seshadri Iyer Road. Ravana, the demon king of Ramayana, was aptly recreated by the students of Vidyavardhaka ITI, Gokulam.

Various forms of folk arts were presented by the students of Sri Daksha Academy, Bengaluru, SGT College, Gandhinagar, Ballari and New Girls Independent PU College, Holenarasipura, followed by the tradition of classical dance of India by Sri Vanivilasa Urs PU and First Grade College, Nazarbad.

‘Jai Ho,’ the slogan raised in reverence of the motherland, also echoed louder with the students of Girls PU College, Stone Building, Mandya, SMS PU College, Bettadapura and JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, paying a tribute to the soldiers. ‘Vijayi Bhava’ by the students of Kautilya PU College was another highlight.

When the mobile phone has mesmerised students snatching the joy of reading a book, the students of Government PU College, Sheelanere, K.R. Pet, paid a tribute to the teacher, the main reason behind acquiring knowledge considered as a biggest weapon, highlighting the ill-effects of mobile phones and the importance of reading a book.

Falkia Khan of the city, the ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Swachh Bharat campaign of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), was also felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister and District In-charge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa described ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama as the celebration that belongs to all epitomising the country and plurality.’

Welcoming the gathering for Dasara festival that begins tomorrow, Dr. Mahadevappa said: “We also invite you to Yuva Dasara that promises entertainment unlimited. Setting aside all the mental stress, the people should hobnob with others and build a harmonious relationship with their conduct.”