Jumbo Circus begins in city

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara festival that brings myriad forms of entertainment, got yet another addition in Jumbo Circus that began at the grounds behind Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) here last evening.

Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the Circus, along with Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Corporator Vedavathi and others.

The inaugural session was followed by the introduction to various acrobatics like trapeze in solo and group acts, falling down to the net cast below, followed by juggling of rings and balls by balancing on a board, acrobats on rope, pendulum, bicycle and aerial dance to name a few.

A band of performers from Ethiopia stole the show not just with their toned body, but also with their various acrobatic performances like climbing vertically, pole act and also lifting of metal balls with finesse and blowing fire. A beefy performer, who mesmerised the audience by lifting a pair of heavy metal balls also dared the audience to do so. Though some of them tried their best, they couldn’t match the skill of the performer.

The performance of dogs, clowns by dwarfs, artistes dressed as bear and peacocks were among other highlights.

There will be three shows every day — 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 100, Rs. 150, Rs. 200 and Rs. 300.