This Food Mela will be a fusion of flavours

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move to create a unified culinary spectacle, this year’s Dasara festival organisers have merged the much-anticipated food festival into a single location, replacing the previous practice of hosting it at two different venues.

Previously, the Dasara Aahara Mela was conducted at Scouts and Guides Ground behind the Old DC Office and at MUDA Grounds near the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. This culinary extravaganza promised a diverse array of mouth-watering delights, ranging from traditional to contemporary culinary creations.

Caterers unhappy

However, this consolidation has triggered intense competition among food and catering companies vying for stalls, leading to significant price increases. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has set a fee of Rs. 65,000 for vegetarian stalls, with an additional GST charge bringing the total to Rs. 75,000. Non-vegetarian stalls are facing fees of Rs. 75,000 plus GST, amounting to Rs. 85,000. Many stall owners find these charges exorbitant and are appealing to the District Administration to reduce them to last year’s fee of Rs. 30,000.

Traders recall the origins of the Dasara Aahara Mela, saying that it started at the CADA Office years ago with a fee of just Rs. 6,000 and the Food and Civil Supplies Department used to refund Rs. 2,000 after the festival. Over time, due to increased popularity, fees increased to Rs. 30,000 last year and have now skyrocketed to Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 this year. Caterers are urging Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to address this issue.

Tribal treats

This year’s Dasara food festival will see a surge in the appreciation of indigenous tribal community’s traditional culinary treats. These hidden gems of regional cuisine have drawn attendees to the festival over the past few years. Visitors flock to the festival primarily to savour the distinctive flavours of these time-honoured tribal dishes and this year, their cravings have not gone unanswered.

The event boasts a diverse menu that includes bamboo biryani, a dish made by cooking rice, chicken or mutton and vegetables in a bamboo stem. The bamboo gives the biryani a unique flavour and aroma. Makali root tea made from the roots of Makali plant, which is found in the forest. The tea is said to have medicinal properties and is also a popular energy drink.

Ragi rotti with Muthuga leaves made from ragi flour. Muthuga leaves are a type of edible wild plant and they are added to the ragi rotti to give it a unique flavour. In addition, there will be traditional and spicy chutneys using wild fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Cooked forest tubers and roots mixed with forest honey will be another attraction. Tribal communities collect a variety of edible tubers and roots from the forest. These tubers and roots are then cooked and mixed with forest honey to create a delicious and nutritious dish.

Bamboo rice kheer

There will be bamboo rice kheer, a dessert made from bamboo rice, milk, and sugar. In addition to these dishes, tribal communities also prepare a variety of other traditional foods, such as meat curries, fish and vegetable dishes. These dishes are all made using fresh and local ingredients available in the wild. The food is delicious, authentic, affordable and appeals to the taste buds of city residents.

Two prominent groups, led by Rajappa, the District President from Shettahalli village in Hunsur Taluk, and Krishnappa, the President of the Nature Tribal Foundation Trust in Hunsur, have submitted applications to participate in the Adivasi food showcase. Organisers are considering accommodating both groups to meet the high demand from city residents eager to explore the rich tapestry of traditional tribal community cuisine.

The festival’s star attraction, Bamboo Biryani, faces challenges due to overwhelming demand. Each food stall can only serve approximately 500 portions of bamboo biryani daily, a unique dish that combines rice, chicken or mutton and vegetables, cooked within a bamboo stem, infusing it with an extraordinary flavour and aroma. Additionally, specially-prepared crab curry (nalli saaru) and ragi mudde are set to delight festival-goers.