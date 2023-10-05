Pairing of Dasara Wrestlers on Oct. 8: Addl. SP Dr. Nandini
October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee has decided to conduct the process of pairing wrestlers for Dasara Nada Kusti, on Oct. 8 at the arena in Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) premises in city.

This decision was taken during the preliminary meeting of the Sub-Committee held under the Chairmanship of Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. B.N. Nandini, who is also the Special Officer of the Sub-Committee.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate Dasara wrestling tournament on Oct.15 in the presence of several dignitaries. The tournament will be held for seven days during which Nada Kusti, Point Kusti and Panja Kusti will be conducted. A discussion will be held on inviting a sportsperson as chief guest for the inaugural event, she added.

The District Minister and local MLAs will also be invited for the pairing of wrestlers. The wrestlers participating in the tournament should also be present before the Sub-Committee to confirm the pairing, said the Additional SP.

Some of them have requested for hiking the honorarium given for participating wrestlers. A decision in this regard will be taken after bringing the matter to the notice of Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, she said.

That apart, proposals have been received to conduct boulder lifting contest, sit-ups and other adventure contests. However, the proposals will be discussed during the next meeting of the Sub-Committee as organising such contests require adequate measures and preparations, especially when it is being organised for the first time.

Representatives of various Garadi Manes (wrestling houses) have given suggestions, with the discussions held to organise wrestling bouts as per norms, without giving room for any hassles, she said.

Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee’s Secretary and Excise Deputy Commissioner Ravishankar, Working President and Dy.SP of Nanjangud Govindaraju and General Secretary of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Garadi Sangha  S. Mahadev  were  present at the meeting.

Bharateeya Shyli Kusti Sangha’s Amrit Purohit and 70  representatives from several other Garadi Manes also attended at the meeting.

