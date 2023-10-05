‘Mahisha Dasara for Mysuru’s identity, not against Goddess Chamundi or Dasara’

October 5, 2023

Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee releases pamphlets about event at Chamundi Hill on Oct. 13

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee have reaffirmed that ‘Mahisha Dasara planned on Oct.13 at Chamundi Hill here is for preserving the identity of the city, not against Goddess Chamundeshwari or Mysuru Dasara.’

They reiterated their stand in the wake of announcement of ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha yesterday, as a counter to their event on Oct. 13.

Speaking after releasing the pamphlets of Mahisha Dasara in the premises of Buddha Vihar at Chamarajapuram here last evening, Committee President and former Mayor R. Purushotham said “MP Pratap Simha has posed a challenge that he would not allow ‘Mahisha Dasara’ even if it turns into a conflict. However reputed writers of the State will be offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura. However, he did not say who those reputed writers are. We won’t be organising any puja rituals including homa and havan.”

“Our celebration is to pay a tribute to the King of Mahisha Mandala Mahishasura, the original inhabitant of the land, during Dasara. Like every year we will be taking out a mammoth rally to offer floral tributes to Mahishasura,” he said.

He also quoted the contents of the book ‘Mahisha Mandala’ authored by Siddaraju, in which several scholars have made a reference to the history related to the reign of Mahishasura. Mahisha was the king of the land and there is also a reference to Buddism in the book, that has unravelled many interesting facts.

Progressive thinker Govindaraju said “Mahisha Dasara was celebrated during the year 1976 under the leadership of social activist Mantelingaiah (who passed away recently). Following opposition from several quarters, Police prohibited the event in the later years. It was resumed in the year 2015. Though BJP Government which came later tried to stop the event, we have been celebrating the event. With the right to celebrate the event on a grand scale guaranteed in the Constitution, people should gather in large numbers.”

As many as 10,000 people are expected to descend on Chamundi Hill for ‘Mahisha Dasara’. The pamphlets have been released so that it reaches the people in every nook and corner of the State including all the taluks of Mysuru district, the Committee members added.