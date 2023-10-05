MCC re-introduces free breakfast scheme for Pourakarmikas

October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The free breakfast scheme for Pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been re-introduced from Oct. 1, marking the beginning of the Swachhata Hi Seva cleaning campaign. Originally introduced in 2017, this ambitious project has faced several challenges, including cancellations, quality concerns and issues related to taste in the past.

The Sunday breakfast distribution programme commenced at Taponandana Park in Kuvempunagar and was inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar. Former Mayor Ayub Khan and MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff were also present, serving a variety of dishes, including kesari bath, idli and vada, to the Pourakarmikas.

Mayor Shivakumar explained that the MCC has re-introduced the scheme because many Pourakarmikas begin their work early in the morning without having breakfast. Moreover, several other Municipal Corporations across the State provide healthy breakfast to Pourakarmikas.

These civic workers often don’t have the time to prepare breakfast at home as they start their day at 5 or 6 am, leading them to wait in front of hotels for food. This situation can be embarrassing and results in many Pourakarmikas going hungry. Additionally, during health camps, it was discovered that skipping breakfast contributed to their health issues.

In an effort to ensure the nutritional well-being of Pourakarmikas, the MCC has decided to provide them with breakfast throughout the week. Mayor Shivakumar acknowledged that this initiative would incur an annual cost of approximately Rs. 2.5 crore to Rs. 3 crore.

However, it is a worthwhile investment in supporting the approximately 2,200 Pourakarmikas who work tirelessly to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

In the past, the breakfast scheme had to be cancelled due to quality concerns. Some Pourakarmikas fell ill after consuming food supplied by a particular contractor. Additionally, the food served was limited to ‘rice bath’ every day, violating the MCC’s stipulated conditions that required variety and quality to be maintained.

These violations forced the MCC to terminate the contract. It remains to be seen how the MCC will implement the project this time to avoid similar issues.