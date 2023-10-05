Cauvery row: Mekedatu project only solution for water dispute, says MP Sreenivasa Prasad
Cauvery row: Mekedatu project only solution for water dispute, says MP Sreenivasa Prasad

October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Kriya Samiti has continued its indefinite protest over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the State Government.

At a protest organised near Town Hall in the city by the Committee on Gandhi Jayanti day, senior BJP leader and MP from Chamarajanagar V. Sreenivasa Prasad also lent his support by participating in the protest.

Speaking at the venue, Prasad said that if the Mekedatu drinking water project, being proposed by Karnataka is implemented, then there won’t be any room for dispute between the two States over the sharing of Cauvery water. The excess water now reaching TN will be stored in our State, opined the MP.

Refuting allegations that MPs from Karnataka are silent over Cauvery dispute, the MP pointed out that all the MPs have fought over this issue under the leadership of former Chief Ministers  B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. ‘We need not learn lessons from Siddharamaiah about protecting the interests of the State,’ retorted Prasad.

Justifying the alliance between JD(S) and BJP, he wondered what is wrong in it when the Congress is entering an alliance with 30 parties at national level.

Hon. President of Cauvery Kriya Samiti MLC C.N. Manjegowda, President of Karnataka Kavalu Pade M.G. Mohankumara Gowda, pro-Kananda activist Mugur Nanjundasway, Balakrishna and others participated.

