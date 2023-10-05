Gem Box: Chicken outlet supervisor returns money dropped by customer 15 days back
News

October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: P.M. Nanaiah, a resident of Vijayanagar, visited a chicken selling outlet at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage on Sept. 15 to purchase meat and had dropped some money while removing his wallet.

After paying for the purchase, Nanaiah went his way. But the outlet supervisor B.S. Anil Kumar, who had observed the currency notes falling from Nanaiah’s pocket, took the fallen notes and tried to call out to Nanaiah, but could not manage to get his attention as Nanaiah drove off.

Again on Oct. 1, Nanaiah went to the same chicken outlet to purchase meat as the shop was to be closed on Oct. 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

To Nanaiah’s surprise, when he reached the counter to place the order, Anil Kumar, who recognised Nanaiah, told him that he had dropped money during his visit to the outlet on Sept. 15 and promptly handed over Rs. 1,500 cash, which he (Nanaiah) had dropped.

Nanaiah wrote to SOM appreciating Anil Kumar’s gesture and said: “This simple act of honesty has touched me very deeply – if he hadn’t returned the money, nobody would have been the wiser.”

It is indeed laudable in these days of greed as such acts of honesty by people like Anil Kumar are truly inspiring.

