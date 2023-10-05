Cannon Firing: Dry run begins at Mysore Palace

October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To make sure that there will be no glitches and mistakes during the 21 round cannon salute in one minute, when VIPs shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed inside the Golden Howdah on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 24), a team of Police personnel from the City Armed Reserve (CAR), who are part of the Pirangi Dal Unit, conducted a dry practice of cannon firing in the Mysore Palace premises this morning. The dry run practice began yesterday and will continue for a week.

The Pirangi Dal Unit comprises 30 staff including four Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspectors (ARSIs), seven Armed Head Constables (AHCs) and 19 Armed Police Constables (APCs).

As part of the dry run, these cannons were pulled a bit further from Aane Baagilu for the ritual and a step-by-step practice was followed as per the established tradition.

After a few days of practice, the Police and the Forest Departments will select a date for the actual cannon firing drill using gun powder. The staff of Pirangi Dal will be covered with insurance.

Out of the 11 Palace cannons, seven cannons will be used to give 21-round cannon salute. Five personnel are deployed to each cannon and a total of 21 rounds has to be fired in a minute and each cannon will fire three rounds making it 21 rounds from a total of seven cannons.

The 21-round cannon salute will take place when the Police Band plays the National Anthem and when the VIPs shower flowers on the idol of the Goddess inside the 750 kg weighing Golden Howdah, which is fastened on the back of Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu.

ACP Ashok Kumar, RSI Suresh and all the 30 Pirangi Dal staff were present during the dry drill practice.