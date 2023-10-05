Bomman underlines need to protect nature, wildlife

October 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In his address at Skal India Congress-2023, Bomman of ‘Elephant Whisperers’ fame underscored the paramount importance of cherishing and safeguarding nature and wildlife.

He passionately articulated the urgent need to preserve forests and biodiversity for the very survival of our planet. Bomman reminded the audience that the well-being of humanity is intrinsically intertwined with the well-being of the natural world. He implored people to extend the same love and care to elephants as they do to themselves.

Responding to a question about the affection between him and Belli, Bomman elucidated that elephants, too, demonstrate such affection when they are content and well-cared for.

MP Pratap Simha lauded the substantial contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation’s development over the past nine years. He commended the various developmental projects that have taken root in Mysuru and Kodagu, thanks to the steadfast support of the Central Government.

Skal India Congress 2023 Chairman Sudipta Deb underscored the conference’s overarching theme of sustainable development and environmental conservation. He noted that Mysuru’s role as the host of this international conference is a testament to the city’s cultural pride and heritage.

Deb drew attention to the national parks in Bandipur and Nagarahole within Mysuru district, emphasising the pivotal role of cooperation from the Central Government in nurturing the tourism sector in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Skal Bengaluru President Ayyappa Somayya expounded on the historical significance of holding this conference in Mysuru and Bengaluru, two cities renowned for their deep cultural and traditional values. He stressed the utmost importance of promoting tourism in a sustainable manner and creating an environment conducive to such growth.

Somayya expressed his elation at the profound bond between Bomman, Belli and the elephants, describing it as a symbol of harmony between humans and nature.