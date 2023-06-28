Skal India Congress-2023 in Mysuru from Oct. 4

June 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Skal International, a travel and tourism organisation, has scheduled the Skal India Congress-2023 in Mysuru and Bengaluru from Oct. 4 to 8 this year. Skal International is an association of travel and tourism professionals that encourages and creates a network of contacts around the world.

In a curtain raiser programme held at a private hotel in Mysuru yesterday, the website and logo of Skal India Congress-2023 were unveiled by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in the presence of tourism industry representatives and officials from Skal International.

The Skal India Congress will provide a comprehensive platform for professionals interested in contributing to the advancement of the travel industry and the event is supported by the Karnataka Department of Tourism.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held in Mysuru on Oct. 4. “The Skal Congress will commence with a cultural extravaganza set against the backdrop of the magnificent Mysore Palace, showcasing the vibrant heritage and traditions of India. Delegates will then be transported to the hotel on royal horse-drawn carts,” said a press note from the organisers.

A panel discussion and a guided tour of ‘Unseen Mysuru’ will be held on Oct. 5, and the event will move to Bengaluru on Oct. 6 where the delegates will travel by road on the Expressway.

Business-to-business (B2B) conventions and exhibitions will be held in Bengaluru that will feature tourism organisations from various States showcasing their travel destinations, facilities and tourist-friendly initiatives. Achievers in different fields, as well as panel discussions are a part of the Bengaluru event.

In his address, Pratap Simha said that the tourism industry in Mysuru needs further development and the contributions of Skal India towards achieving that goal is immense.

“Mysuru is growing rapidly compared to the past with good railways, roads and air connectivity. There is easy access to Mysuru now when compared to the earlier years and there are plenty of opportunities for tourism to grow further,” he said.

Events like the Skal India Congress will contribute to promoting Mysuru as a desirable travel and tourism destination, he said. “The city offers attractions suitable for people of all ages,” the MP added.

Tourism Joint Director Savitha appreciated the efforts of Skal India, its concepts and plans. More such events must be conducted, she added.

Skal India Congress Chairman Sudipta Deb noted that the mega event is taking place in both Bengaluru and Mysuru, the two largest cities in Karnataka. “This novel initiative will contribute to making both cities to gain international recognition,” he said.

President of SKAL International Bangalore Aiyappa Somaiah, President of SKAL International India Carl Vaz, Skal International Mysuru President B.S. Prashanth and Vice-President C.A. Jayakumar were present.